Wyo4News Entertainment Report

THU, Oct. 6:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

FRI, Oct. 7:

LIVE MUSIC: Ramblin’ Band & Hat Bar @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p-9p;

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!);

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!); Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

SAT, Oct. 8:

Oktoberfest by the Knights of Columbus @ SCM Parish Center, 624 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs, 11a-7p – $15 per person or $50 for family of 4, children under 3 FREE, food, beer served by Square State Brewing and Bad Joker Brewing, LIVE MUSIC by the EIO Band;

@ SCM Parish Center, 624 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs, 11a-7p – $15 per person or $50 for family of 4, children under 3 FREE, food, beer served by and Bad Joker Brewing, LIVE MUSIC by the EIO Band; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

SUN, Oct. 9:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6pm;

MON, Oct. 10:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm; Charcuterie Week @ Square State Brewing, sign up online at squarestatebrewing.com;

TUE, Oct. 11:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p;

WED, Oct. 12:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

