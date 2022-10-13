Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Oct. 13:

Paranormal Discussion @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5p-7p

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5p-7p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Red Feather Bar, 211 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Oct. 14:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Oct. 15:

Drag For A Cause w/ The Starling Company & Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 6p-10p w/ Xtreme Music Bingo starting at 6:30p

SUN, Oct. 16:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

MON, Oct. 17:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center, Green River, 7p-9p

TUE, Oct. 18:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St., Green River, 7p-9p;

WED, Oct. 19:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

