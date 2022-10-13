Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Oct. 13:
- Paranormal Discussion @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5p-7p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Red Feather Bar, 211 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Oct. 14:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Oct. 15:
- Drag For A Cause w/ The Starling Company & Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 6p-10p w/ Xtreme Music Bingo starting at 6:30p
SUN, Oct. 16:
- Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm
MON, Oct. 17:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center, Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Oct. 18:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St., Green River, 7p-9p;
WED, Oct. 19:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, 7p-9p.
