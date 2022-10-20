Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Oct. 20:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p Trivia Night @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6p

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Oct. 21:

THEATER: The Rocky Horror Show presented by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 2 shows: 8pm and midnight

@ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 2 shows: 8pm and midnight LIVE MUSIC: Mike Rudoff @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p Lola B. Hat Bar & LIVE MUSIC @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 7-9p

, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 7-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!)

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!) Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Oct. 22:

THEATER: The Rocky Horror Show presented by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 2 shows: 8pm and midnight

@ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 2 shows: 8pm and midnight Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p Barn Quilt Class – Quilting on the Green, Expedition Island Pavilion, Expedition Island, Green River, 9a-4p, Registration required

SUN, Oct. 23:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6pm

MON, Oct. 24:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p Dana Eddy Meet & Greet @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 5-7p

TUE, Oct. 25:

HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p

WED, Oct. 26:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

