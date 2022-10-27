Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Oct. 27:
- BOOK SIGNING: Jen Atkinson @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5p;
- HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
FRI, Oct. 28:
- LIVE MUSIC: Atlas Falls at MENAGERIE OF [email protected] Bad Apple Energy, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p (event from 6p-10p, $10 admission);
- LIVE MUSIC: Mike Rudoff @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
- HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
SAT, Oct. 29:
- LIVE MUSIC: WY5 @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;
- LIVE MUSIC: Atlas Falls @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9p;
- WHISLER TRUNK OR TREAT @ Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, 12p-5p;
- HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
SUN, Oct. 30:
- Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6pm;
- Buffalo Bills Watch Party & Double Dubs @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 4p-8p;
- HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
MON, Oct. 31:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;
- HAUNTED CAR WASH – MAIN EVENT: at both Wash and Glow / GRHS @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa / RSHS @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 5p-10p, get Scared for your School – all proceeds are kept by each competing High School, sponsored in part by WyoRadio;
- WALK WITH THE SCARECROWS, through the Haunted Garden at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, 4p-6p, please use the College Drive entrance only;
TUE, Nov. 1:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p;
WED, Nov. 2:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.
