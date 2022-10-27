Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Oct. 27:

BOOK SIGNING: Jen Atkinson @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5p;

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5p; HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

FRI, Oct. 28:

LIVE MUSIC: Atlas Falls at MENAGERIE OF [email protected] Bad Apple Energy , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p (event from 6p-10p, $10 admission);

at MENAGERIE OF [email protected] , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p (event from 6p-10p, $10 admission); LIVE MUSIC: Mike Rudoff @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

SAT, Oct. 29:

LIVE MUSIC: WY5 @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p; LIVE MUSIC: Atlas Falls @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9p;

@ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9p; WHISLER TRUNK OR TREAT @ Whisler Chevrolet , 2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, 12p-5p;

SUN, Oct. 30:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6pm;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6pm; Buffalo Bills Watch Party & Double Dubs @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 4p-8p;

MON, Oct. 31:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm; HAUNTED CAR WASH – MAIN EVENT: at both Wash and Glow / GRHS @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa / RSHS @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 5p-10p, get Scared for your School – all proceeds are kept by each competing High School, sponsored in part by WyoRadio ;

@ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 5p-10p, get Scared for your School – all proceeds are kept by each competing High School, sponsored in part by ; WALK WITH THE SCARECROWS, through the Haunted Garden at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, 4p-6p, please use the College Drive entrance only;

TUE, Nov. 1:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p;

WED, Nov. 2:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

