Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Nov. 3:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Nov. 4:

LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p Sound Bath with Diane @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5 pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!);

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!); Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Nov. 5:

Brats, Football & Beer @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs;

422 S. Main St., Rock Springs; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p Brew-Ha-Ha: Integrating Emotions & Eclipse Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a

810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a Astral Travel with Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4 pm

SUN, Nov. 6:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

MON, Nov. 7:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Nov. 8:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p

@ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm

WED, Nov. 9:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p Shadow Work with Jessica @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7p

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7p Xtreme Music Bingo @ Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 7-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.