Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Nov. 3:

  • Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Nov. 4:

  • LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
  • Sound Bath with Diane @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5 pm
  • Xtreme Music Bingo  by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!);
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Nov. 5:

  • Brats, Football & Beer @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
  • Brew-Ha-Ha: Integrating Emotions & Eclipse Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a
  • Astral Travel with Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4 pm

SUN, Nov. 6:

  • Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

MON, Nov. 7:

  • Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Nov. 8:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p
  • Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
  • Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm

WED, Nov. 9:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
  • Shadow Work with Jessica @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7p
  • Xtreme Music Bingo @ Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 7-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793.

