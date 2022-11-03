Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Nov. 3:
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Nov. 4:
- LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Sound Bath with Diane @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!);
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Nov. 5:
- Brats, Football & Beer @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Brew-Ha-Ha: Integrating Emotions & Eclipse Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a
- Astral Travel with Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4 pm
SUN, Nov. 6:
- Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm
MON, Nov. 7:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Nov. 8:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p
- Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm
WED, Nov. 9:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Shadow Work with Jessica @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7p
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 7-9p
