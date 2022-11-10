Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Nov. 10:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Nov. 11:
- LIVE MUSIC: Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.);
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Nov. 12:
- Border War featuring Double Dubs @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, all-day
- Brew-Ha-Ha: Protection Spell Jars with Lucie & Immuni-Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a
- Overland Stage Fundraiser w/ DJ TUTV at Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, 6-9p
SUN, Nov. 13:
- Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 p.m.
MON, Nov. 14:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Nov. 15:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 p.m.
- Xtreme Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St., Green River, 7-9 p.m.
WED, Nov. 16:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
