Wyo4News Entertainment Report

THU, Nov. 17:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Trivia with JR @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm Zack Birch Book Babble @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm

FRI, Nov. 18:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Nov. 19:

Boise State is NOT a State feat. Tona Mama’s @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, all-day

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, all-day Brew-Ha-Ha: Cord Cutting & Sweet Dream Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a;

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a; Astral Travel 101 w. Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4 pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm

T00M3R “Elevated Nation” Album Release Party @ The Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Doors @ 6:30 pm, Show @ 7 pm, All Ages;

SUN, Nov. 20:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm Mug Club Thanksgiving @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs;

MON, Nov. 21:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Nov. 22:

Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm

WED, Nov. 23:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p Self-Love with Jessica @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7 pm

