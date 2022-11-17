Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Nov. 17:

  • Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
  • Trivia with JR @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm
  • Zack Birch Book Babble @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm

FRI, Nov. 18:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Nov. 19:

  • Boise State is NOT a State feat. Tona Mama’s @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, all-day
  • Brew-Ha-Ha: Cord Cutting & Sweet Dream Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 9a-11:30a;
  • Astral Travel 101 w. Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4 pm
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm
  • T00M3R “Elevated Nation” Album Release Party @ The Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Doors @ 6:30 pm, Show @ 7 pm, All Ages;

SUN, Nov. 20:

  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
  • Mug Club Thanksgiving @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs;

MON, Nov. 21:

  • Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Nov. 22:

  • Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
  • Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm

WED, Nov. 23:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
  • Self-Love with Jessica @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7 pm

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.

