Wyo4News Entertainment Report

THU, Nov. 24:

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

FRI, Nov. 25:

Festival of Trees – Meet Santa Claus by Commerce Bank and the YWCA of Sweetwater County , 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 11a-1p

Pokes Watch Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm

SUN, Nov. 27:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Nov. 28:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7-9 pm

TUE, Nov. 29:

Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm

WED, Nov. 30:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky's Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Authenticity with Jessica @ Bad Apple Energy's Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7 pm

