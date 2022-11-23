Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Nov. 24:
- HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
FRI, Nov. 25:
- Festival of Trees – Meet Santa Claus by Commerce Bank and the YWCA of Sweetwater County, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 11a-1p
- Pokes Watch Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm
SUN, Nov. 27:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Nov. 28:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7-9 pm
TUE, Nov. 29:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9 pm
WED, Nov. 30:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Authenticity with Jessica @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7 pm
