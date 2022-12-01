Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Dec. 1:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p; YWCA Festival of Trees – @ Commerce Bank, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6pm;

FRI, Dec. 2:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!);

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!); Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p; Root Chakra Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm;

SAT, Dec. 3:

Heated Patio Parade Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5pm;

422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5pm; Downtown Rock Springs Holiday Lighted Parade @ Downtown Rock Springs, 5:30pm;

Brew-Ha-Ha: Self-Love Chocolate Sugar Scrub & Self-Love Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10am-12pm;

810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10am-12pm; Material Magick: Crocheting Sigils with Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1:30pm;

SUN, Dec. 4:

Reiki Master Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8am;

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8am; Sound Bath with Diane @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30pm;

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30pm; Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm; Tarot with Brooke @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6pm;

MON, Dec. 5:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

TUE, Dec. 6:

Smith’s Food Drive with Western Wyoming Beverages, Smith’s Food & Drug, 2531 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, 4-7pm;

LQBTQ+ @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-8pm;

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-8pm; Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p;

@ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p; Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details; Walk-in Readings with Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3:30-5:30pm;

WED, Dec. 7:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.