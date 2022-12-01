Wyo4News Entertainment Report

0
1

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Dec. 1:

  • Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;
  • YWCA Festival of Trees – @ Commerce Bank, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6pm;

FRI, Dec. 2:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo  by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!);
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
  • Root Chakra Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm;

SAT, Dec. 3:

  • Heated Patio Parade Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5pm;
  • Downtown Rock Springs Holiday Lighted Parade @ Downtown Rock Springs, 5:30pm;
  • Brew-Ha-Ha: Self-Love Chocolate Sugar Scrub & Self-Love Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10am-12pm;
  • Material Magick: Crocheting Sigils with Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1:30pm;

SUN, Dec. 4:

  • Reiki Master Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8am;
  • Sound Bath with Diane @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30pm;
  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;
  • Tarot with Brooke @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6pm;

MON, Dec. 5:

  • Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

TUE, Dec. 6:

  • Smith’s Food Drive with Western Wyoming Beverages, Smith’s Food & Drug, 2531 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, 4-7pm;
  • LQBTQ+ @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-8pm;
  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p;
  • Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;
  • Walk-in Readings with Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3:30-5:30pm;

WED, Dec. 7:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.

