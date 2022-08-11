Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

FRI, Aug. 12:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!)

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-10p, 21+

SAT, Aug. 13:

20 th Annual Rally In The Alley @ The Embassy Tavern and Ponderosa Bar , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9a-close – Registration 9 a.m., Kickstands up at 10 a.m., Hands turned in by 5 p.m., Pool Tournament at 5 p.m., Goldfish Races, Food Trucks, and Live Music by Damn Straight; all proceeds benefit local Disabled American Veterans; sponsored by WyoRadio

Puppy Meet & Greet w/ Red Desert Humane Society @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs

SUN, Aug. 14:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 p.m.

TUE, Aug. 16:

Brown Bag Concert Series: Wanted @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12p-1:30p, sponsored by WyoRadio

WED, Aug. 17:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

