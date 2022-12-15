Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Dec. 15:
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;
- Lola B. Hat Bar @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-8pm
- Horizon Theater Presents: Charles Dicken’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical presented in part by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30pm
FRI, Dec. 16:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Hometown Christmas @ Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7pm
- LIVE MUSIC: Steve Davis @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9pm
- Horizon Theater Presents: Charles Dicken’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical presented in part by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30pm
- Christmas Vacation Bingo @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6:30pm
- Solar Plexus Chakra Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
SAT, Dec. 17:
- Brew-Ha-Ha: Yule & Yule Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10a-12p
- Material Magick: Sewing Witchy Aprons @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1:30pm
- Horizon Theater Presents: Charles Dicken’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical presented in part by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, shows at 2pm & 7:30pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9:30pm
- LIVE MUSIC: ZAMTRIP w/ ATLAS FALLS – Johnny Mac’s Not So Silent Night @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8pm, $10 admission goes to RSFD
SUN, Dec. 18:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm
- Mug Club Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs
- Drop-In Belly Dancing @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3pm
- Sound Bath @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30pm
- Tarot w/ Brooke @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6pm
MON, Dec. 19:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm
TUE, Dec. 20:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm
- Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9pm
- Walk-in Readings w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3:30-5:30pm
WED, Dec. 21:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
