Wyo4News Entertainment Report

THU, Dec. 15:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p; Lola B. Hat Bar @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-8pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-8pm Horizon Theater Presents: Charles Dicken’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical presented in part by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30pm

FRI, Dec. 16:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p Hometown Christmas @ Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County , 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7pm

, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7pm LIVE MUSIC: Steve Davis @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9pm Horizon Theater Presents: Charles Dicken’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical presented in part by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30pm

@ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30pm Christmas Vacation Bingo @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6:30pm

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6:30pm Solar Plexus Chakra Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

SAT, Dec. 17:

Brew-Ha-Ha: Yule & Yule Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10a-12p

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10a-12p Material Magick: Sewing Witchy Aprons @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1:30pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1:30pm Horizon Theater Presents: Charles Dicken’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical presented in part by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, shows at 2pm & 7:30pm

@ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, shows at 2pm & 7:30pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9:30pm

@ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9:30pm LIVE MUSIC: ZAMTRIP w/ ATLAS FALLS – Johnny Mac’s Not So Silent Night @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8pm, $10 admission goes to RSFD

SUN, Dec. 18:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm Mug Club Party @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs Drop-In Belly Dancing @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3pm Sound Bath @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30pm Tarot w/ Brooke @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6pm

MON, Dec. 19:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm

TUE, Dec. 20:

Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm Xtreme Bingo TUTV TRIVIA BLITZ @ the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7-9pm

Walk-in Readings w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3:30-5:30pm

WED, Dec. 21:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.