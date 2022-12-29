Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Dec. 29:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

FRI, Dec. 30:

LIVE MUSIC: Micah Paisley @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!);

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!); Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p; Throat Chakra Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm;

SAT, Dec. 31:

New Year’s Eve 80’s Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7pm;

422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7pm; Brew-Ha-Ha: Restoring Energy Spell & Clarity Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10am-12pm;

810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10am-12pm; 2 nd Annual Wyoming Raised New Year’s Eve Party @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 5p-1a, LIVE MUSIC by Wyoming Raised , DJ Short Round from Turn Up The Volume DJ Services ;

Annual Wyoming Raised New Year’s Eve Party @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 5p-1a, LIVE MUSIC by , DJ Short Round from ; Drag Me to ’23 by The Starling Company @ the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 9p;

@ the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 9p; LIVE MUSIC: Kult Khaos @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p; TUTV’s DJ YSONT @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 10p;

SUN, Jan 1:

Walk-in Tarot Readings w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2p-4p;

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2p-4p; To Walk a Different Path Class w/ Alicia @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4p-6p;

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4p-6p; Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

MON, Jan. 2:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm; Witch School w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30p-6p;

TUE, Jan. 3:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm; Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;

WED, Jan. 4:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

@ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p; Pot Luck Book Club, Chapter 1 @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-8:30p.

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.