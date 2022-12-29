Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Dec. 29:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;
FRI, Dec. 30:
- LIVE MUSIC: Micah Paisley @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!);
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
- Throat Chakra Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm;
SAT, Dec. 31:
- New Year’s Eve 80’s Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7pm;
- Brew-Ha-Ha: Restoring Energy Spell & Clarity Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10am-12pm;
- 2nd Annual Wyoming Raised New Year’s Eve Party @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 5p-1a, LIVE MUSIC by Wyoming Raised, DJ Short Round from Turn Up The Volume DJ Services;
- Drag Me to ’23 by The Starling Company @ the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 9p;
- LIVE MUSIC: Kult Khaos @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;
- TUTV’s DJ YSONT @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 10p;
SUN, Jan 1:
- Walk-in Tarot Readings w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2p-4p;
- To Walk a Different Path Class w/ Alicia @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4p-6p;
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;
MON, Jan. 2:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;
- Witch School w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30p-6p;
TUE, Jan. 3:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;
- Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;
WED, Jan. 4:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
- Pot Luck Book Club, Chapter 1 @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-8:30p.
