Wyo4News Entertainment Report

THU, Jan. 26:

Zack Birch Book Club @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Jan. 27:

LIVE MUSIC: MICAH PAISLEY @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7-10 pm

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7-10 pm Sweetwater Local Market @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 4-8 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

@ 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Karaoke @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9p

SAT, Jan. 28:

Brew-Ha-Ha: Imbolc w/ Kathy & Imbolc Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10a-12p

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10a-12p Sweetwater Local Market @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-6p

Witch School w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 12:30 pm-4 pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 12:30 pm-4 pm Walk-in Readings w/ Brooke @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3 pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3 pm Xtreme Music Bingo – Eden Valley Progress Club Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US-191 N, Farson, 6-9:30p

@ Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US-191 N, Farson, 6-9:30p Xtreme Music Bingo – Hannah Moore Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Pilot Butte Elementary School, 1003 Summit Drive, Rock Springs, 6-10p

SUN, Jan. 29:

Sweetwater Local Market @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-3p

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm Walk-in Readings w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2 pm-4 pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2 pm-4 pm Drop-in Belly Dancing with Kena @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2 pm

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2 pm To Walk A Different Path Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4-6 pm

MON, Jan. 30:

UW in Your Community: President Ed Seidel @ Western Wyoming Community College Whisenand Commons Atrium, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7 pm

Witch School w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers , 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30p-6p

, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30p-6p Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Jan 31:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Feb. 1:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

