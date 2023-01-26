Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jan. 26:
- Zack Birch Book Club @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Jan. 27:
- LIVE MUSIC: MICAH PAISLEY @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7-10 pm
- Sweetwater Local Market @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 4-8 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Karaoke @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9p
SAT, Jan. 28:
- Brew-Ha-Ha: Imbolc w/ Kathy & Imbolc Tea @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10a-12p
- Sweetwater Local Market @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-6p
- Witch School w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 12:30 pm-4 pm
- Walk-in Readings w/ Brooke @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 3 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo – Eden Valley Progress Club Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US-191 N, Farson, 6-9:30p
- Xtreme Music Bingo – Hannah Moore Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Pilot Butte Elementary School, 1003 Summit Drive, Rock Springs, 6-10p
SUN, Jan. 29:
- Sweetwater Local Market @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-3p
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Walk-in Readings w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2 pm-4 pm
- Drop-in Belly Dancing with Kena @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 2 pm
- To Walk A Different Path Class @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4-6 pm
MON, Jan. 30:
- UW in Your Community: President Ed Seidel @ Western Wyoming Community College Whisenand Commons Atrium, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 5-7 pm
- Witch School w/ Joy @ Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 4:30p-6p
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Jan 31:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Feb. 1:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.