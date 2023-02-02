Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Feb. 2:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm

FRI, Feb.3:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p Open Mic Night @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm (date and time subject to change)

SAT, Feb. 4:

Jackalope Jump @ P J Wataha Recreation Complex , 2059 Clubhouse Dr., Rock Springs, Registration 11 am, Event begins at 12 pm

2059 Clubhouse Dr., Rock Springs, Registration 11 am, Event begins at 12 pm WWCC Homecoming Chili Cookoff @ Bunning Freight Station,S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30 am-1:30 pm

Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 5p-12a, LIVE MUSIC by DJ KEVIN from Turn Up The Volume DJ Services

SUN, Feb. 5:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

MON, Feb. 6:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p

TUE, Feb. 7:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Feb. 8:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

@ , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.