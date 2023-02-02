Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Feb. 2:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm
FRI, Feb.3:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Open Mic Night @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm (date and time subject to change)
SAT, Feb. 4:
- Jackalope Jump @ P J Wataha Recreation Complex, 2059 Clubhouse Dr., Rock Springs, Registration 11 am, Event begins at 12 pm
- WWCC Homecoming Chili Cookoff @ Bunning Freight Station,S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30 am-1:30 pm
- Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 5p-12a, LIVE MUSIC by DJ KEVIN from Turn Up The Volume DJ Services
SUN, Feb. 5:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
MON, Feb. 6:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Feb. 7:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Feb. 8:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.