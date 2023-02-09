Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Feb. 9:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Daughter of the Moon & Goddess @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm
FRI, Feb. 10:
- Tarot Reading @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
SAT, Feb. 11:
- Johnny Mac’s Annual Chili Cookoff @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1 pm
- Square State Farkle Tournament @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 3 pm
- Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 5 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SUN, Feb. 12:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Feb. 13:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Feb. 14:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Feb. 15:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.