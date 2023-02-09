Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Feb. 9:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Daughter of the Moon & Goddess @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm

FRI, Feb. 10:

Tarot Reading @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5 pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

SAT, Feb. 11:

Johnny Mac’s Annual Chili Cookoff @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern , 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1 pm

, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 1 pm Square State Farkle Tournament @ Square State Brewing , 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 3 pm

, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 3 pm Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 5 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SUN, Feb. 12:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Feb. 13:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Feb. 14:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Feb. 15:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

