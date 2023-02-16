Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Feb. 16:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

TRIVIA NIGHT @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 p.m.

FRI, Feb. 17:

LIVE MUSIC: Atlas Falls @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9 p.m.

507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9 p.m. Xtreme Music Bingo Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs, 6p-10p

@ Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs, 6p-10p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

SAT, Feb. 18:

Bowls Of Caring Painting Party @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 11a-3p

Xtreme Music Bingo Stallions Baseball Team Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main St., Rock Springs, 6p-10p

SUN, Feb. 19:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.

MON, Feb. 20:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 p.m.

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

TUE, Feb. 21:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 p.m.

WED, Feb. 22:

Sidekicks Book Club: The Measure @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30p

Vision Boards w/ Annie Wedgewood @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky's Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

