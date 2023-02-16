Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Feb. 16:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- TRIVIA NIGHT @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 p.m.
FRI, Feb. 17:
- LIVE MUSIC: Atlas Falls @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7-10 p.m.
- LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs, 6p-10p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
SAT, Feb. 18:
- Bowls Of Caring Painting Party @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 11a-3p
- Xtreme Music Bingo Stallions Baseball Team Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main St., Rock Springs, 6p-10p
SUN, Feb. 19:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.
MON, Feb. 20:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
TUE, Feb. 21:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 p.m.
WED, Feb. 22:
- Sidekicks Book Club: The Measure @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30p
- Vision Boards w/ Annie Wedgewood @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.