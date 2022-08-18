Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Aug. 18:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm Trivia Night @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm, 21+

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm, 21+ Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

FRI, Aug. 19:

MDA Fill The Boot w/ Rock Springs Fire Department @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs

422 S. Main St., Rock Springs Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Western Wyoming Community College (for College Students), Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Aug. 20:

Freedom Rally w/ Live Band Atlas Falls @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, poker run and events all day followed by live music at 5 pm

@ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, poker run and events all day followed by live music at 5 pm DJ YSONT by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Riverfest at Evers Park, Green River, 10a-3p

SUN, Aug. 21:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

TUE, Aug. 23:

Brown Bag Concert Series: Pierce Crask @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12p-1:30p, sponsored by WyoRadio

WED, Aug. 24:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Concert In The Park: Wyoming Raised @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 pm.

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.