Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Feb. 23:

Bowls of Caring Painting Party @ Bad Joker Brewing , 830 Powerhouse Dr., Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

, 830 Powerhouse Dr., Rock Springs, 6 p.m. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Feb. 24:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

@ 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p OPEN MIC NIGHT @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9p

SAT, Feb. 25:

Casino Night @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 6 p.m. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SUN, Feb. 26:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.

MON, Feb. 27:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 p.m.

TUE, Feb. 28:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St., Green River, 8-10 p.m.

WED, Mar. 1:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.