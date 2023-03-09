Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Mar. 9:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

FRI, Mar. 10:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p;

SAT, Mar. 11:

Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing , 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30-11:30am;

, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30-11:30am; 2 nd Annual Shopapalooza @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 10am-4pm;

Annual Shopapalooza @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 10am-4pm; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

SUN, Mar. 12:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;

MON, Mar. 13:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

TUE, Mar. 14:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details; Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10pm;

WED, Mar. 15:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.