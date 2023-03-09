Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Mar. 9:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;
FRI, Mar. 10:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p;
SAT, Mar. 11:
- Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30-11:30am;
- 2nd Annual Shopapalooza @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 10am-4pm;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
SUN, Mar. 12:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;
MON, Mar. 13:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;
TUE, Mar. 14:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10pm;
WED, Mar. 15:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.