Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Mar. 9:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

FRI, Mar. 10:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p;

SAT, Mar. 11:

  • Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30-11:30am;
  • 2nd Annual Shopapalooza @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 10am-4pm;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

SUN, Mar. 12:

  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;

MON, Mar. 13:

  • Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

TUE, Mar. 14:

  • Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;
  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10pm;

WED, Mar. 15:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

