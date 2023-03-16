Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Mar. 16:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm

FRI, Mar. 17:

LIVE MUSIC: South Pass & Atlas Falls @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern , 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6 pm

St. Paddy's Day Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm

LIVE MUSIC: Wyoming Raised with DJ Laurie from Turn Up the Volume @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, begins 5 pm

Ponderosa Bar & Embassy Tavern St. Paddy's Day ALL NIGHTER @ The Ponderosa Bar & The Embassy Tavern, East Railroad Ave, Green River, all night

LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber's Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p DJ YSONT from Turn Up The Volume @ The Buck’N Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 10 pm

SAT, Mar. 18:

Barn Quilt Class – Quilting On The Green @ Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 S 2 nd E., Green River, 9a-4p

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo by The Spirit of Wyoming @ The Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-6p

@ The Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-6p Pictures With the Easter Bunny @ Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, begins at 11 am

Dart Tournament @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 2 pm

SUN, Mar. 19:

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo by The Spirit of Wyoming @ The Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-4p

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo by The Spirit of Wyoming @ The Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-4p

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Mar. 20:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Mar. 21:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Mar. 22:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.