Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Mar. 16:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm
FRI, Mar. 17:
- LIVE MUSIC: South Pass & Atlas Falls @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6 pm
- St. Paddy’s Day Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm
- LIVE MUSIC: Wyoming Raised with DJ Laurie from Turn Up the Volume @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, begins 5 pm
- Ponderosa Bar & Embassy Tavern St. Paddy’s Day ALL NIGHTER @ The Ponderosa Bar & The Embassy Tavern, East Railroad Ave, Green River, all night
- LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- DJ YSONT from Turn Up The Volume @ The Buck’N Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 10 pm
SAT, Mar. 18:
- Barn Quilt Class – Quilting On The Green @ Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 S 2nd E., Green River, 9a-4p
- The Spirit of Wyoming Expo by The Spirit of Wyoming @ The Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-6p
- Pictures With the Easter Bunny @ Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, begins at 11 am
- Dart Tournament @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 2 pm
SUN, Mar. 19:
- The Spirit of Wyoming Expo by The Spirit of Wyoming @ The Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 10a-4p
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Mar. 20:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Mar. 21:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Mar. 22:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.