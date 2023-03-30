Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, MAR. 30:
- Green River High School Theater Presents: The Lightning Thief, A Percy Jackson Musical @ Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, MAR. 31:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Green River High School Theater Presents: The Lightning Thief, A Percy Jackson Musical @ Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, 7 pm
SAT, APR. 1:
- Bowls of Caring Painting Party by the YWCA of Sweetwater County @ White Mountain Mall, 2441 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, 11 am
- Green River High School Theater Presents: The Lightning Thief, A Percy Jackson Musical @ Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, 1 pm
- Downtown Poker Crawl: Ponderosa Bar, Embassy Tavern, Badass Brews, Town Bar & Grill, The Brewery, Red Feather, American Legion, Hitching Post Saloon, Tomahawk Tavern @ Green River Downtown Historic District, Green River, starts at 4 pm
- Drag for a Cause Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 5:30p-9:30p
SUN, Apr. 2:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Apr. 3:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Green River High School Theater Presents: The Lightning Thief, A Percy Jackson Musical @ Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, 7 pm
TUE, APR. 4:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, APR. 5:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.