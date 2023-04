Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Apr. 6:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm

FRI, Apr.7:

Clark Allred Book Launch Event: DRACAEDA Book 2 @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 4-7 pm

Horder's Korner Egg Hunt @ Horder's Korner, dirt lot across from the C Store on Elk Street, 4-6 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Apr. 8:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SUN, Apr. 9:

Superior Egg Hunt on Main Street, Town of Superior, 2 pm

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

MON, Apr. 10:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p

TUE, Apr. 11:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Apr. 12:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky's Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

