Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Apr. 13:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Apr. 14:

27 th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, 3 pm-9 pm

SAT, Apr. 15:

27 th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, 10 am-6 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 2 pm-5 pm

SUN, Apr. 16:

27 th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, 10 am-3 pm

MON, Apr. 17:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Apr. 18:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Apr. 19:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.