Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Apr. 13:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Apr. 14:
- 27th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, 3 pm-9 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
SAT, Apr. 15:
- 27th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, 10 am-6 pm
- Girl Scout Cookie Pairing @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 2 pm-4 pm
- Shopapalooza 2.0 @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 10 am-4 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo Fundraiser by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 2 pm-5 pm
- DJ Short Round by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Buck’N Bar, 50 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 8 pm-1 am
SUN, Apr. 16:
- 27th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show @ Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, 10 am-3 pm
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Apr. 17:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Apr. 18:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Apr. 19:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.