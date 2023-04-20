Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Apr. 20:

Trivia Night @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm Zack’s April Book Club: Mistborn #1 @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm Hedwig and the Angry Inch presented by The Starling Company & Tara Lipsyncki @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm, tickets $15

@ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm, tickets $15 Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm

FRI, Apr. 21:

LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p Rock Springs High School Theater Presents: Mamma Mia! @ Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm

Hedwig and the Angry Inch presented by The Starling Company & Tara Lipsyncki @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm, tickets $15

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Apr. 22:

Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30 am – 11:30 am

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30 am – 11:30 am Rock Springs High School Theater Presents: Mamma Mia! @ Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm

Hedwig and the Angry Inch presented by The Starling Company & Tara Lipsyncki @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm, tickets $15

Murder Mystery Dinner SCCDC Fundraiser w/ DJ/MC YSONT @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 6 pm – 10 pm, *SOLD OUT*

SUN, Apr. 23:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Apr. 24:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p

TUE, Apr. 25:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Apr. 26:

LIVE MUSIC: Vince Moreno @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7 pm – 10 pm, presented by Turn Up The Volume DJ Services

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

