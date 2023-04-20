Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Apr. 20:
- Trivia Night @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm
- Zack’s April Book Club: Mistborn #1 @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch presented by The Starling Company & Tara Lipsyncki @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm, tickets $15
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm
FRI, Apr. 21:
- LIVE MUSIC: EIO Band @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Rock Springs High School Theater Presents: Mamma Mia! @ Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch presented by The Starling Company & Tara Lipsyncki @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm, tickets $15
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Apr. 22:
- Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30 am – 11:30 am
- Rock Springs High School Theater Presents: Mamma Mia! @ Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch presented by The Starling Company & Tara Lipsyncki @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm, tickets $15
- Murder Mystery Dinner SCCDC Fundraiser w/ DJ/MC YSONT @ Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, 6 pm – 10 pm, *SOLD OUT*
SUN, Apr. 23:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Apr. 24:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Apr. 25:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Apr. 26:
- LIVE MUSIC: Vince Moreno @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7 pm – 10 pm, presented by Turn Up The Volume DJ Services
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.
