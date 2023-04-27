Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, APR. 27:

Rock Springs High School Theater Presents: Mamma Mia! @ Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm;

LIVE MUSIC: VINCE MORENO by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-10p;

FRI, APR. 28:

Rock Springs High School Theater Presents: Mamma Mia! @ Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7pm;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

@ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

SAT, APR. 29:

YWCA Run With The Badges 5K/10K/Walk by YWCA of Sweetwater County @ Expedition Island, Green River, Registration at 8am, event at 9am;

@ Expedition Island, Green River, Registration at 8am, event at 9am; Young At Heart – CASINO FEVER @ Young at Heart Senior Center , 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, Doors @ 4:30pm, Tickets $15 seniors / $20 non-seniors;

, 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, Doors @ 4:30pm, Tickets $15 seniors / $20 non-seniors; Rock Springs High School Theater Presents: Mamma Mia! @ Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, Matinee performance 1pm, evening finale 7pm;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

SUN, APR. 30:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;

MON, MAY 1:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

TUE, MAY 2:

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details; Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm;

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10pm;

WED, MAY 3:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.