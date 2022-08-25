Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

FRI, Aug. 26:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Brittany Gray @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p, 21+

SAT, Aug. 27:

Brown Bag Concert Series: Dano K @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12p-1:30p, sponsored by WyoRadio

Cowboys Season Opener BLOCK PARTY @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs

SUN, Aug. 28:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

TUE, Aug. 30:

Brown Bag Concert Series: Dano K @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12p-1:30p, sponsored by WyoRadio

WED, Aug. 31:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.