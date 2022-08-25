Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
FRI, Aug. 26:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)
- LIVE MUSIC w/ Brittany Gray @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p, 21+
SAT, Aug. 27:
- Brown Bag Concert Series: Dano K @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12p-1:30p, sponsored by WyoRadio
- Cowboys Season Opener BLOCK PARTY @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs
SUN, Aug. 28:
- Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm
TUE, Aug. 30:
- Brown Bag Concert Series: Dano K @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12p-1:30p, sponsored by WyoRadio
WED, Aug. 31:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.