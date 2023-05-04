Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, May 4:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm
FRI, May 5:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SUN, May 7:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
MON, May 8:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, May 9:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, May 10:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.
