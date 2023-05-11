Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, May 11:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9
FRI, May 12:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Ripcord – an Actors Mission production @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm
SAT, May 13:
- Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a
- Ripcord – an Actors Mission production @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm
SUN, May 14:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Ripcord – an Actors Mission production @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 2 pm
MON, May 15:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, May 16:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, May 17:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
