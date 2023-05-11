Wyo4News Entertainment Report

0
196

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, May 11:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9

FRI, May 12:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
  • Ripcord – an Actors Mission production @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm

SAT, May 13:

  • Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a
  • Ripcord – an Actors Mission production @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm

SUN, May 14:

  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
  • Ripcord – an Actors Mission production @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 2 pm

MON, May 15:

  • Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, May 16:

  • Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
  • Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, May 17:

  • Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
  • Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR