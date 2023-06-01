Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jun. 1:

Flaming Gorge Bus Tour by Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism @ 1641 Elk St., Rock Springs, Book your tickets now at www.explorewy.com, 7:30a-4:30p;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p;

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9pm;

FRI, Jun. 2:

Quilting On The Green @ Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 S 2 nd E., Green River, 10a-4p;

E., Green River, 10a-4p; Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo @ 225 East Teton Blvd., Green River, Gates open at 6p, Performance at 7p, Tickets $10 gate / $8 Advance (Youth & Seniors $5 / $4);

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6pm!);

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber's Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

SAT, Jun. 3:

Solvay/YWCA Color Fun Run 5k @ Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Registration 8a, Race begins at 8:30a;

Quilting On The Green @ Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 S 2 nd E., Green River, 10a-4p;

Tarot Reading w/ Kristen Schenaver @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12pm;

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 12pm; Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo @ 225 East Teton Blvd., Green River, Gates open at 6p, Performance at 7p, Tickets $10 gate / $8 Advance (Youth & Seniors $5 / $4);

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7p-9:30p;

SUN, Jun. 4:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

MON, Jun. 5:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p;

TUE, Jun. 6:

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: JOHN HEWITT, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30pm;

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm;

Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10pm;

WED, Jun. 7:

Concerts In The Park Presents: RICH KAUMO, presented by WyoRadio , @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p;

@ , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p; Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p.

