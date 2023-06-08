Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jun. 8:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Jun. 9:

Pride Is Punk by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p

Square State Brewery’s 5-Year Anniversary @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, releasing a Birthday Cake Sour – Open from 3p-10p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber's Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Jun. 10:

Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing , 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a

Outlaw Derby Car Show @ 307 Auto Plaza Service Center, 2100 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 10a-3p

Rock Springs Pride @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 11a-2p

Pinups On Tour: Operation Green River by American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, Tickets $20 (Vets FREE through Vettix/Post 28/Pinups), 6p

SUN, Jun. 11:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm

MON, Jun. 12:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm

TUE, Jun. 13:

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: JASON DEA WEST, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30pm

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm

Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10pm

WED, Jun. 14:

Concerts In The Park Presents: WY5, presented by WyoRadio , @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky's Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

