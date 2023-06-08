Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jun. 8:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Jun. 9:
- Pride Is Punk by The Starling Company @ The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7p
- Square State Brewery’s 5-Year Anniversary @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, releasing a Birthday Cake Sour – Open from 3p-10p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Jun. 10:
- Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a
- Outlaw Derby Car Show @ 307 Auto Plaza Service Center, 2100 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 10a-3p
- Rock Springs Pride @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 11a-2p
- Pinups On Tour: Operation Green River by American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, Tickets $20 (Vets FREE through Vettix/Post 28/Pinups), 6p
SUN, Jun. 11:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7pm
MON, Jun. 12:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm
TUE, Jun. 13:
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: JASON DEA WEST, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30pm
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10pm
WED, Jun. 14:
- Concerts In The Park Presents: WY5, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
