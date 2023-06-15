Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jun. 15:
- Sweetwater Singers @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 p.m.
FRI, Jun. 16:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Jun. 17:
- Rods and Rails Car Show @ North Front Street, Rock Springs, Check-in @ 7:30 a.m., Show at 9 a.m., Judging at 10 a.m., brought to you by the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, WyoRadio, and Downtown Rock Springs
SUN, Jun. 18:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.
MON, Jun. 19:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Jun. 20:
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: JONATHAN FOSTER, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 p.m.
WED, Jun. 21:
- Concerts In The Park Presents: A.R., presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
