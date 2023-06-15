Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jun. 15:

Sweetwater Singers @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J's Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 p.m.

FRI, Jun. 16:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber's Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Jun. 17:

Rods and Rails Car Show @ North Front Street, Rock Springs, Check-in @ 7:30 a.m., Show at 9 a.m., Judging at 10 a.m., brought to you by the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, WyoRadio, and Downtown Rock Springs

SUN, Jun. 18:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.

MON, Jun. 19:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 p.m.

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p

TUE, Jun. 20:

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: JONATHAN FOSTER, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 p.m.

WED, Jun. 21:

Concerts In The Park Presents: A.R., presented by WyoRadio , @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky's Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

