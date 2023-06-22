Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jun. 22:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7-9p
FRI, Jun. 23:
- NOT SO FLAMING GORGE DAYS by The Embassy Tavern, Ponderosa Bar, Town Bar & Grill, The Brewery & More @ BAR ROW – East Railroad Avenue, Green River, Events begin at 9 am
- Xtreme Music Bingo – NOT SO FLAMING GORGE DAYS EDITION by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 5p-7p
- LIVE MUSIC: ZAMTRIP @ The Embassy Tavern & Ponderosa Bar, 41 to 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Jun. 24:
- Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a
- NOT SO FLAMING GORGE DAYS by The Embassy Tavern, Ponderosa Bar, Town Bar & Grill, The Brewery & More @ BAR ROW – East Railroad Avenue, Green River, Events begin at 9 am
- DJ TYLER WILKINSON @ The Embassy Tavern & Ponderosa Bar, 41 to 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 5 pm
- LIVE MUSIC: ATLAS FALLS @ The Embassy Tavern & Ponderosa Bar, 41 to 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm
SUN, Jun. 25:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Jun. 26:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Jun. 27:
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: PIERCE CRASK, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Jun. 28:
- Bookends Book Club @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30p
- Concerts In The Park Presents: Airstream Club Concert, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.