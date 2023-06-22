Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jun. 22:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7-9p

FRI, Jun. 23:

NOT SO FLAMING GORGE DAYS by The Embassy Tavern, Ponderosa Bar, Town Bar & Grill, The Brewery & More @ BAR ROW – East Railroad Avenue, Green River, Events begin at 9 am

Xtreme Music Bingo – NOT SO FLAMING GORGE DAYS EDITION by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 5p-7p

LIVE MUSIC: ZAMTRIP @ The Embassy Tavern & Ponderosa Bar, 41 to 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Jun. 24:

Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing , 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a

Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422. S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a

NOT SO FLAMING GORGE DAYS by The Embassy Tavern, Ponderosa Bar, Town Bar & Grill, The Brewery & More @ BAR ROW – East Railroad Avenue, Green River, Events begin at 9 am

DJ TYLER WILKINSON @ The Embassy Tavern & Ponderosa Bar, 41 to 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 5 pm

LIVE MUSIC: ATLAS FALLS @ The Embassy Tavern & Ponderosa Bar, 41 to 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm

SUN, Jun. 25:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Jun. 26:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Jun. 27:

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: PIERCE CRASK, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Jun. 28:

Bookends Book Club @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30p

Bookends Book Club @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30p

Concerts In The Park Presents: Airstream Club Concert, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.