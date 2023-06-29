Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jun. 29:
- Flaming Gorge Bus Tour by Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism @ 1641 Elk St., Rock Springs, Book your tickets now at www.explorewy.com, 7:30a-4:30p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Jun. 30:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)
SAT, Jul. 1:
- And A Bag of Chips… Comedy Show @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7 pm, FREE SHOW – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
SUN, Jul. 2:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
MON, Jul. 3:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Jul. 4:
- Paid Up For Life Drawing @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 12p
- LIBERTY PARADE on Gateway Boulevard, Rock Springs, 10a
- City of Rock Springs Fireworks Display – 10 pm, be sure to tune in to WyoRadio’s KQSW 96.5FM or KSIT 99.7FM to listen to the fireworks music program
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
WED, Jul. 5:
- Concerts In The Park Presents: REBEL WIND, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
