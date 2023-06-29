Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jun. 29:

Flaming Gorge Bus Tour by Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism @ 1641 Elk St., Rock Springs, Book your tickets now at www.explorewy.com, 7:30a-4:30p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Jun. 30:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)

SAT, Jul. 1:

And A Bag of Chips… Comedy Show @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7 pm, FREE SHOW – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

SUN, Jul. 2:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

MON, Jul. 3:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Jul. 4:

Paid Up For Life Drawing @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 , 38 N. Center St., Green River, 12p

, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 12p LIBERTY PARADE on Gateway Boulevard, Rock Springs, 10a

City of Rock Springs Fireworks Display – 10 pm, be sure to tune in to WyoRadio's KQSW 96.5FM or KSIT 99.7FM to listen to the fireworks music program

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

WED, Jul. 5:

Concerts In The Park Presents: REBEL WIND, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

@ , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

