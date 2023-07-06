Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jul. 6:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9p

FRI, Jul. 7:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber's Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Jul. 8:

International Days @ Bunning Park, J and Evans St, Rock Springs, 8a-10p – all-day entertainment featuring: Dave Pedri and the EIO Band (10a & 6p), Duna Dancers and Zivio (11a & 3p), Mariachi Zavala (12p & 4p), Kolo Bosnian Dancers & Band (1p & 5p), Mountain Crow Entertainment (2p & 7p), The Killdares (8p)

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SUN, Jul. 9:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Jul. 10:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

LIVE MUSIC: Three Bad Jacks w/ Mansface @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

TUE, Jul. 11:

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: RICHIE KAUMO, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Jul. 12:

Concerts In The Park Presents: ATLAS FALLS, presented by WyoRadio , @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky's Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

