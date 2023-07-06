Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jul. 6:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9p
FRI, Jul. 7:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Jul. 8:
- International Days @ Bunning Park, J and Evans St, Rock Springs, 8a-10p – all-day entertainment featuring: Dave Pedri and the EIO Band (10a & 6p), Duna Dancers and Zivio (11a & 3p), Mariachi Zavala (12p & 4p), Kolo Bosnian Dancers & Band (1p & 5p), Mountain Crow Entertainment (2p & 7p), The Killdares (8p)
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SUN, Jul. 9:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Jul. 10:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- LIVE MUSIC: Three Bad Jacks w/ Mansface @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
TUE, Jul. 11:
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: RICHIE KAUMO, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Jul. 12:
- Concerts In The Park Presents: ATLAS FALLS, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.