Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events, and more!

THU, Sept. 1:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Sept. 3:

Wyo Watch Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 1:30 pm

SUN, Sept. 4:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

MON, Sept. 5:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Sept. 6:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p

WED, Sept. 7:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

