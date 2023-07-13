Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jul. 13:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Jul. 14:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber's Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Jul. 15:

Head Turner’s Car Show @ Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, 10 am-4 pm

Rally In The Alley @ The Embassy Tavern & Ponderosa Bar, East Railroad Ave., Green River, Sign-ups 9 am, kickstands up @ 10 am, poker walk, pool tournament, pig roast, live music by WY5 at 9 pm

Mustang Ridge Block Party by Smart Dwellings @ Mustang Ridge, Stagecoach Blvd., Rock Springs, 11a-1p

Yoga at the Brewery @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30a-11:30a

SUN, Jul. 16:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Jul. 17:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p

TUE, Jul. 18:

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: ANGELA PERRY, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm

Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Jul. 19:

Concerts In The Park Presents: EIO BAND, presented by WyoRadio , @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

Whiskey Goats Pop-Up Market @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5p-8p

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5p-8p Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky's Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

