Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jul. 20:

Zack Birch Book Club @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30 pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30 pm Wellness Awareness & Wine @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p-7p and 7p-8p

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p-7p and 7p-8p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7-9p

@ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7-9p Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9p

FRI, Jul. 21:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Jul. 22:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9:30p

SUN, Jul. 23:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

MON, Jul. 24:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Jul. 25:

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: THE ROUGH & TUMBLE, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm

and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm

WED, Jul. 26:

Concerts In The Park Presents: ZAMTRIP, presented by WyoRadio , @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

