Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jul. 20:
- Zack Birch Book Club @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30 pm
- Wellness Awareness & Wine @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6p-7p and 7p-8p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7-9p
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9p
FRI, Jul. 21:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Jul. 22:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9:30p
SUN, Jul. 23:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
MON, Jul. 24:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
TUE, Jul. 25:
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: THE ROUGH & TUMBLE, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
WED, Jul. 26:
- Concerts In The Park Presents: ZAMTRIP, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
