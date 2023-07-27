Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Jul. 27:
- Square State Trivia Night @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Jul. 28:
- Red Desert Roundup Rodeo @ Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Arena, Rock Springs, Doors at 6p, Pre-Show at 7p, PRCA Rodeo at 8p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)
SAT, Jul. 29:
- Red Desert Roundup Parade @ Downtown Rock Springs, 10 am
- Red Desert Roundup Rodeo @ Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Arena, Rock Springs, Doors at 6p, Pre-Show at 7p, PRCA Rodeo at 8p
SUN, Jul. 30:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
MON, Jul. 31:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
TUE, Aug. 1
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: RUPERT W., presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm
- WYOMING’S BIG SHOW: ELVIE SHANE @ Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30p
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm
WED, Aug. 2:
- WYOMING’S BIG SHOW: POP EVIL @ Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30p;
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
