Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Jul. 27:

Square State Trivia Night @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6p

, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Jul. 28:

Red Desert Roundup Rodeo @ Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Arena, Rock Springs, Doors at 6p, Pre-Show at 7p, PRCA Rodeo at 8p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)

SAT, Jul. 29:

Red Desert Roundup Parade @ Downtown Rock Springs, 10 am

Red Desert Roundup Rodeo @ Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Arena, Rock Springs, Doors at 6p, Pre-Show at 7p, PRCA Rodeo at 8p

SUN, Jul. 30:

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

MON, Jul. 31:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

TUE, Aug. 1

Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: RUPERT W., presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm

and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm WYOMING’S BIG SHOW: ELVIE SHANE @ Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30p

Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm Lucky 7 Card Draw w/ Native Sun @ Square State Brewing , 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details

, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 8-10 pm

WED, Aug. 2:

WYOMING’S BIG SHOW: POP EVIL @ Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30p;

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

@ , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.