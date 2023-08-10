Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Aug. 10:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Hitching Post Saloon, 580 E Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7p-9p
FRI, Aug. 11:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Aug. 12:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Eagle Bar & Oldies Car Show, LaBarge Wyoming (DJ Car Show – 12:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. and DJ Eagle Car – 8 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.)
MON, Aug. 14:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Aug. 15:
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: DUSTIN DALE GASPARD, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.
WED, Aug. 16:
- Concerts In The Park Presents: WANTED, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p