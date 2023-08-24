Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Aug. 24:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7-9p
FRI, Aug. 25:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Sidekicks Thriller Bookclub with Lyndee @ Sidekicks – Book Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm. If you love thrillers you’ll enjoy joining Lyndee who loves suspense and thrillers in discussing “Hidden Pictures” jump on in and enjoy this brand-new bookclub!
SAT, Aug. 26:
- Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Casino Night, @ Western Wyoming Community College Atrium, Doors at 5p, Gaming at 6p
- Bombshells Block Party @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N Center St., Green River, Wyoming, 4-8 pm, family-friendly and open to the public
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9:30p
SUN, Aug. 27:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
- Three Bad Jacks @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N Center St., Green River, Wyoming, 6 pm, all ages, no charge. Come enjoy Elvis, Johnny, and Scott from LA.
MON, Aug. 28:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Aug. 29:
- Brown Bag Concert Series Presents: DAVID SINGLEY, presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, @ Bank Court (across from 501 S. Main St.), Rock Springs, noon to 1:30 pm
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm
WED, Aug. 30:
- Concerts In The Park Presents: UPPER MILLSTONE, presented by WyoRadio, @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
- Lady Tan’s Circle of Women @ @ Sidekicks – Book Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30 pm