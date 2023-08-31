Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Aug. 31:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Hitching Post Saloon, 580 E Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7-9p
FRI, Sept. 1:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Sept. 2:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9:30p
SUN, Sept. 3:
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.
MON, Sept. 4:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 p.m.
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Spet. 5:
- Lucky 7 Card Draw with NATIVE SUN @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, stop in for details
- Spin to Win @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m.
WED, Sept. 6:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p