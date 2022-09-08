Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THU, Sep. 8:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
FRI, Sep. 9:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)
- Fundraiser (Erika Hunsaker) at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p
SAT, Sep. 10:
- Wyo Watch Party at Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 2 pm
SUN, Sep. 11:
- Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm
MON, Sep. 12:
- Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up the Volume – DJ Services, at The Red Feather, 211 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7p-9p
TUE, Sep. 13:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p
WED, Sep. 14:
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p
- Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.