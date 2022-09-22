Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Sep. 22:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Sep. 23:

LIVE MUSIC w/ Atlas Falls @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7-9p

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SAT, Sep. 24:

Pokes Game Shrimp Boil @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs

SUN, Sep. 25:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

MON, Sep. 26:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

TUE, Sep. 27:

Pub Theology @ @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6:30p

WED, Sep. 28:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

