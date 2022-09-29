Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THU, Sep. 29:

Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p

FRI, Sep. 30:

LIVE MUSIC: Micah Paisley @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!)

@ , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1549 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p

SUN, Oct. 2:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 pm

MON, Oct. 3:

Queen of Hearts @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 7 pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up the Volume – DJ Services, at American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 7p-9p

TUE, Oct. 4:

LQBTQ & Faith @ @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar , 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-7pm

, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6-7pm Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Club 86, 500 Nolan St, Green River, 7p-9p

WED, Oct. 5:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar, 1250 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.