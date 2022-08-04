Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!
THURSDAY, August 4:
- Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 p.m.
- WYOMING’S BIG SHOW: Ian Munsick @ Sweetwater County Fairgrounds, Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, August 5:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!)
- WYOMING’S BIG SHOW: Hairball @ Sweetwater County Fairgrounds, Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, August 6:
- WYOMING’S BIG SHOW: The Band Perry @ Sweetwater County Fairgrounds, Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, August 7:
- Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, August 9:
- Brown Bag Concert Series: Wayne Worthen @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12 – 1:30 p.m., sponsored by WyoRadio
WEDNESDAY, August 10:
- Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7-9 p.m
- Concert In The Park: Nowhere Fast @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.