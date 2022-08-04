Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!

THURSDAY, August 4:

Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 p.m.

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 p.m. WYOMING’S BIG SHOW : Ian Munsick @ Sweetwater County Fairgrounds, Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, August 5:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar , 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!)

, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!) WYOMING’S BIG SHOW : Hairball @ Sweetwater County Fairgrounds, Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, August 6:

WYOMING’S BIG SHOW : The Band Perry @ Sweetwater County Fairgrounds, Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, August 7:

Joker Poker @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, drawing at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, August 9:

Brown Bag Concert Series: Wayne Worthen @ the corner of C Street and S. Main, downtown Rock Springs, 12 – 1:30 p.m., sponsored by WyoRadio

WEDNESDAY, August 10:

Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Embassy Tavern , 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7-9 p.m

, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7-9 p.m Concert In The Park: Nowhere Fast @ Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

To have your entertainment events listed, please contact our sales staff at (307) 362-3793. The Wyo4News Entertainment Report is published every Thursday here on Wyo4News.com.