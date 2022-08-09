Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of August 9 through August 15, 2022:

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10:

Tip’s Kitchen – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 2p-6p

THURSDAY, Aug. 11:

Tip’s Kitchen – RS Chamber Meet & Greet, Corner of Dewar & Sunset, 4p-8p

SATURDAY, Aug. 13:

Tip’s Kitchen – Johnny Mac’s Cornhole Tournament, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 10a-6p

The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on Wyo4news.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.

Happy Eating!