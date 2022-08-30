Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of August 30 through September 5, 2022:

FRIDAY, Sept. 2:

Tip’s Kitchen – Horse Thief Saloon, 70 Main Street, Superior, 3p-8p

SATURDAY, Sept. 3:

Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing, Events Complex, Rock Springs, 1p-5p

SUNDAY, Sept. 4:

Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing, Events Complex, Rock Springs, 1p-5p

The Food Truck Finder is a column that is published every Tuesday on Wyo4News.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.

Happy Eating!