Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of June 14 through June 20, 2022:

TUESDAY, June 14:

Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater County Events Complex (Tiffin Allegro Club Rally), 9a-3p

WEDNESDAY, June 15:

Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater County Events Complex (Tiffin Allegro Club Rally), 9a-3p

THURSDAY, June 16:

Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater County Events Complex (Tiffin Allegro Club Rally), 9a-3p

FRIDAY, June 17:

Tip’s Kitchen – Sweetwater County Events Complex (Tiffin Allegro Club Rally), 9a-3p

SATURDAY, June 18:

Tip’s Kitchen – Les Schwab, 73 Uinta Drive, Green River, 11a-4p

Tip’s Kitchen – Bad Joker, 830 Powerhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 7p-9p

The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on Wyo4news.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.

Happy Eating!