Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of June 21 through June 27, 2022:

WEDNESDAY, June 22:

Tip’s Kitchen – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, 11a-7p

SATURDAY, June 25:

Tip’s Kitchen – Whisler Chevrolet Car Show, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, 8a-5p

MONDAY, June 27:

Tip’s Kitchen – Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, 73 Uinta Dr., Green River, 11a-3p

The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on Wyo4news.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.

Happy Eating!