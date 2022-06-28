Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of June 28 through July 4, 2022:
WEDNESDAY, June 29:
- Tip’s Kitchen – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 11a-7p
FRIDAY, July 1:
- Tip’s Kitchen – Horse Thief Saloon, Superior, 3p-7p
MONDAY, July 4:
- Tip’s Kitchen – Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 9a-3p, breakfast until 11a
The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on Wyo4news.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.
Happy Eating!